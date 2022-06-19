UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 1,967 New Cases Of COVID-19, 19 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Thailand reported 1,967 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths from the pandemic on Friday, taking the total tally to over 4.49 million with 30,422 deaths.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), as of Thursday, the Southeast Asian country has administered nearly 139 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 76.

2 percent of its population having been fully vaccinated, and 41.8 percent having received booster shots.

Thailand also announced it will further ease domestic COVID-19 restrictions and border control measures.

Outdoor mask mandate will be dropped, but infected and high-risk groups are strongly advised to wear masks when being with other people, Maratee Nalita Andamo, an official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the CCSA daily news briefing.

Related Topics

Thailand Border From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.