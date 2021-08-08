Thailand reports 19,983 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:After recording over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for four days, Thailand on Sunday reported 19,983 more cases, according to the country's Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new infections took the nation's total caseload to 756,505, and the death toll rose to 6,204 with an increase of 138, the data from CCSA showed.

Of the new cases, 3,080 were detected in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of a months-long outbreak that was attributed to the coronavirus variants.

Since the record-high cases and hospitalizations have been reported in Thailand in the past few months, the government has imposed restrictions including curfews in an effort to stop transmissions.

However, due to the lagging vaccination drive and the fast spread of the variants, the COVID-19 situation in the country hasn't seen a turning point yet.

As of Saturday, Thailand has administered over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 4.4 million people fully vaccinated.

The Southeast Asian country planned to inoculate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.