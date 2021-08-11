UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 21,038 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Tops 800,000

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Thailand reports 21,038 new COVID-19 infections, total tops 800,000

BANGKOK, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported 21,038 new COVID-19 cases and 207 more fatalities, both the third-highest daily tally since the pandemic began, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country's total number of infections has risen to 816,989, and the death toll climbed to 6,795, according to the CCSA.

The government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate the vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity with the aim to vaccinate some 70 percent of the nearly 70-million population by the end of the year.

As of Tuesday, the country has administered more than 21 million doses of vaccines, with more than 6 percent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

