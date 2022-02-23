Thailand reports 21,232 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, Feb. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Thailand reported 21,232 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the highest single-day case tally in more than six months, official data showed on Wednesday.

The daily spike raised the total number of infections in the country to more than 2.77 million, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA also reported 39 additional deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22,730.

Despite rising infections, the CCSA said the kingdom would further ease entry requirements for vaccinated inbound visitors next month.

Starting from March 1, vaccinated visitors would not need to undergo the second RT-PCR test, which is previously required on the fifth day of their arrival.

Instead, they can do a self-administered antigen test, exempting the requirement for a hotel booking for the test, according to the CCSA.

The country would also lower the minimum medical insurance coverage for visitors to 20,000 U.S. Dollars from 50,000 dollars.

To build herd immunity, Thailand is increasing COVID-19 vaccination, especially among senior citizens that are viewed as a vulnerable group. As of Tuesday, 71.2 percent of the country's nearly 70-million population had been fully vaccinated, while 27.9 percent had received booster shots. E