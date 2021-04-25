Thailand reports 2,438 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand registered 2,438 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Sunday.

Of the infections, 2,433 were domestic transmissions and five were imported cases, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The record high 11 fatalities were reported to have pre-existing medical conditions.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 55,460 cases and 140 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 31,113 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 24,207 others are hospitalized.