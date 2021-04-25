UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 2,438 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Fatalities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Thailand reports 2,438 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand registered 2,438 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Sunday.

Of the infections, 2,433 were domestic transmissions and five were imported cases, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The record high 11 fatalities were reported to have pre-existing medical conditions.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 55,460 cases and 140 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 31,113 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 24,207 others are hospitalized.

Related Topics

Thailand Sunday From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

13 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

12 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.