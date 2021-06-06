Thailand reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Thailand on Sunday reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more fatalities, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

That raised the total number of confirmed cases to 177,467, of which 83 percent were confirmed during the past two months in the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

The capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, reported 675 new cases Sunday, and local authorities are dealing with five new clusters from a construction camp, fresh market and local communities.

The country also reported a significantly higher number of imported cases, 83 cases over the last 24 hours, due to an increasing number of people passing over the border illegally via natural crossings, which prompted the government to tighten border control and increase the capacity of local quarantine system in border areas, according to the CCSA.

New confirmed deaths brought the total death toll to 1,236.

Thailand planned to roll out a mass vaccination program Monday. It vowed to vaccinate about 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.