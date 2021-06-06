UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 2,671 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Thailand reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Thailand on Sunday reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more fatalities, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

That raised the total number of confirmed cases to 177,467, of which 83 percent were confirmed during the past two months in the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

The capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, reported 675 new cases Sunday, and local authorities are dealing with five new clusters from a construction camp, fresh market and local communities.

The country also reported a significantly higher number of imported cases, 83 cases over the last 24 hours, due to an increasing number of people passing over the border illegally via natural crossings, which prompted the government to tighten border control and increase the capacity of local quarantine system in border areas, according to the CCSA.

New confirmed deaths brought the total death toll to 1,236.

Thailand planned to roll out a mass vaccination program Monday. It vowed to vaccinate about 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok Border Sunday Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

4 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

33 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.