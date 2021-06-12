Thailand reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,277 more cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Thailand on Saturday confirmed 29 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,277 more cases, the highest daily tally in over a week as infections in the prison system climbed.

The new case tally rebounded from Friday's 2,290. Of the new infections, 892 were detected in the prison system, according to data released by the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

That raised the country's total case tally to 193,105, with a majority of these infections reported since the third wave of outbreak began in early April, while its total death toll was up to 1,431.

By regions, the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, still topped the list with 858 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

The country was considering from next month to phase out the state-provided free quarantine accommodation for Thai nationals returning from abroad, a CCSA official said.

From July 1, they may be placed under the 14-day mandatory state quarantine system and pay for their accommodations and food, but the government will continue to cover their medical and healthcare expenses during the quarantine, the official said.