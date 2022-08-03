Thailand reports 3rd monkeypox case

BANGKOK,Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Thailand reported its third case of monkeypox on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The infected person is a 25-year-old German man who entered Phuket island on July 18 and developed symptoms shortly after, said Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

The authorities initially believe it is an imported case due to the incubation time, and a medical team is reviewing the timeline to monitor close contacts and vulnerable groups, Opas said.

So far, no infection has been found among the close contacts that have been located, he added.

Thailand on Monday said it is expecting the first batch of monkeypox vaccines to arrive later this month. Opas said that the vaccines are likely to be administered to medical personnel and people who have close contact with the patients.