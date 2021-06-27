UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 4,161 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 More Deaths

Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Sunday reported 4,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the highest daily tally since May 31, and 51 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic.

Official data showed the new coronavirus infections raised the total tally to 240,452, with more than 85 percent of them recorded since early April when the third wave of COVID-19 started, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The daily case tally has stayed above 3,000 for 10 consecutive days in Thailand.

The capital Bangkok still topped the list by regions with 1,276 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the government announced a one-month lockdown for construction worker camps in Bangkok and surrounding provinces as well as four southern provinces starting from Monday.

An additional 51 fatalities from the pandemic were reported Saturday in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 1,870.

