Thailand Reports 45 New COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

Thailand reports 45 new COVID-19 infections

BANGKOK, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Friday recorded 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 37 of them being domestic cases, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Friday's new cases, eight were reported in people returning from abroad and testing positive for the coronavirus in Thailand, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases included 19 in Samut Sakhon province, five in Nakhon Nayok province and three in Bangkok, the report said.

Thailand has so far reported 25,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23,056 of which were local transmissions and 2,753 others were imported cases.

So far, 24,952 patients have fully recovered, and there are 774 active cases being treated in hospitals in the Southeast Asian country. The COVID-19 related death toll stands at 83.

