Thailand reports 77 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :) -- Thailand on Sunday confirmed 77 cases of coronavirus infection and one new fatality, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Sunday's new cases, 58 were domestic infections and 19 others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Of the domestic cases, 32 were confirmed in Bangkok and 16 in Samut Sakhon among other provinces, the report says.

The fatality, confirmed as the 94th so far in Thailand, referred to a 75-year-old Thai female, who reportedly had had high cholesterol and thyroid disorders.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 28,734 cases of infection, of which 27,239 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,401 others are currently hospitalized.