Thailand Reports 97 COVID-19 Cases, Mostly In Bangkok

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Thailand reports 97 COVID-19 cases, mostly in Bangkok

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Thailand confirmed 97 cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, mostly in Bangkok, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of these new cases, 92 were domestic infections and five others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Sixty-five of the local cases were confirmed in Bangkok due to a recent outbreak at Bang Khae Market in the capital city, the report said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 28,443 cases, out of which 26,946 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 1,405 others are currently hospitalized and 92 fatalities have been reported.

