Thailand Reports Daily Record Of COVID-19 Infections, Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

BANGKOK, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Sunday reported 21,838 new COVID-19 cases and 212 more fatalities, both new records, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Those have brought the country's total number of infections to 736,522, while that of the cumulative deaths to 6,066, according to the CCSA.

The COVID-19 infections have continued to climb in the country's worst outbreak since the pandemic started, largely attributed to the spread of the Delta variant.

The capital Bangkok remained the epicenter of the months-long surge in infections, with 4,221 new cases reported during the past 24 hours.

The Thai government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity. It aims to vaccinate around 70 percent of the nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

