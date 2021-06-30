UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports New Daily Record Of 53 COVID-19 Deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported a new daily record of 53 deaths from COVID-19, raising the cumulative fatalities to 2,023 since the pandemic began.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force, also reported 4,786 new cases, bringing the total case tally to 259,301, with nearly 90 percent of the total infections being detected since the third wave of outbreak began in early April.

The capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest wave of outbreak, reported 1,826 new cases over the last 24 hours, still topping the list of regions, according to the CCSA.

The Thai government has been struggling to contain the worst wave of outbreak and accelerating vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity.

On Tuesday, Thailand signed the exchange of notes with Japan, with Japan vowing to provide 1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Southeast Asian country.

As of Tuesday, Thailand has administered more than 9.6 million doses of vaccines, with 3.84 percent of its people having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

