UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports New Daily Record Of 75 COVID-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Thailand reports new daily record of 75 COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday reported a new daily record of 75 deaths from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 2,462 since the pandemic began, official data showed.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force, also reported 7,058 new cases, the second highest daily case tally, raising the total number of infections to 308,230.

Due to a rise in the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Thailand is expected to see up to 10,000 new daily cases soon, according to the CCSA.

In capital Bangkok, the epicenter of a months-long surge in infections, the Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus variant, which accounted for 52 percent of new cases from June 28 to July 2.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok June July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

16 minutes ago

India announces 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 dea ..

46 minutes ago

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.