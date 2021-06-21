UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports Over 3,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases For 5 Days In Row

Mon 21st June 2021

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Thailand reported 3,175 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the fifth consecutive day recording over 3,000 coronavirus infections as it was gradually easing restrictions for economic recovery.

With the new infections, the number of cumulative cases in Thailand rose to 221,306, with over 85 percent of them recorded since April 1 when the third wave of the pandemic hit and quickly spread across the country.

An additional 29 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded on Monday, taking the total fatalities to 1,658, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

While the COVID-19 situation in Thailand remains severe, especially in the capital Bangkok and its neighboring provinces, the Thai government was easing restrictions nationwide gradually.

Effective from Monday, restaurants in Bangkok can serve food till 11 p.m., while swimming pools, educational institutions, libraries and stadiums are allowed to reopen.

