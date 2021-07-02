UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports Record COVID-19 Deaths For 3 Consecutive Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Thailand reports record COVID-19 deaths for 3 consecutive days

BANGKOK, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand on Friday reported record-high daily COVID-19 deaths for the third day in a row, 61 new fatalities, as the Southeast Asian country struggled to contain its worst wave of the outbreak so far.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force, also reported 6,087 new cases, the second-highest daily tally since the pandemic began, raising the total number of infections to 270,921.

The country's death toll has risen to 2,141, soaring from less than 100 at the beginning of April when the latest outbreak started to spread.

The capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the outbreak, still has the highest number of new cases, with a record of 2,267 cases being detected during the past 24 hours, according to the CCSA.

The country is experiencing increasing cases of Delta variant, which is easily transmissible and likely to affect risk groups more severely, CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan said at a daily briefing.

Apisamai said the government is applying community isolation measures amid an inadequacy of hospital beds and rising infections, especially in Bangkok.

For infected people with slight symptoms or no symptoms, they would be isolated within the communities, and those who develop medium symptoms would be transferred out of the communities to hospitals or field hospitals, according to Apisamai.

As of Thursday, Thailand has administered more than 10 million doses of vaccines since it launched the inoculation program in February, with 3.97 percent of its people having fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok February April From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX ..

21 minutes ago

China reports 18 new coronavirus infections

36 minutes ago

Local Press: T20 World Cup a major thumbs up to UA ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.