Thailand reports record high COVID-19 deaths two days in a row

BANGKOK, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday reported the record high daily COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row as the country's tourist island Phuket started to welcome its first group of quarantine-free foreign tourists.

A total of 57 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the national toll to 2,080, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country also reported 5,533 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began, the CCSA said.

The record daily infections were reported on May 17, when 9,635 people tested positive, with majority found in prison clusters.

To date, Thailand has confirmed 264,834 cases, of which nearly 90 percent were recorded since early April when the third wave of outbreak started in night clubs of the capital Bangkok.

Since then, Bangkok has been the epicenter of the current surge of infections and more than one third of Thursday's cases were reported in the capital.

People travelling out of Bangkok now are required to scan a QR code at the checkpoints and submit travel declarations as part of the government's measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Thailand's popular tourist island Phuket started to waive mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists as a pilot project, although the pandemic situation in the whole country showed little sign of improvement.

Some 70 percent of the population in Phuket have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 percent have received their second, the CCSA's data showed.

Nationwide, around 9.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 7.1 million people inoculated with their first shot and 2.8 million people fully vaccinated.