UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports Record High COVID-19 Deaths Two Days In A Row

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Thailand reports record high COVID-19 deaths two days in a row

BANGKOK, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday reported the record high daily COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row as the country's tourist island Phuket started to welcome its first group of quarantine-free foreign tourists.

A total of 57 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the national toll to 2,080, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country also reported 5,533 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began, the CCSA said.

The record daily infections were reported on May 17, when 9,635 people tested positive, with majority found in prison clusters.

To date, Thailand has confirmed 264,834 cases, of which nearly 90 percent were recorded since early April when the third wave of outbreak started in night clubs of the capital Bangkok.

Since then, Bangkok has been the epicenter of the current surge of infections and more than one third of Thursday's cases were reported in the capital.

People travelling out of Bangkok now are required to scan a QR code at the checkpoints and submit travel declarations as part of the government's measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Thailand's popular tourist island Phuket started to waive mandatory quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists as a pilot project, although the pandemic situation in the whole country showed little sign of improvement.

Some 70 percent of the population in Phuket have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 percent have received their second, the CCSA's data showed.

Nationwide, around 9.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 7.1 million people inoculated with their first shot and 2.8 million people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Thailand Phuket Bangkok April May Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

32 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

47 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.