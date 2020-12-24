UrduPoint.com
Thailand Tightens Restrictions Over Growing COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Thailand tightens restrictions over growing COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Thailand on Thursday announced tightened measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, with new cases detected in more than one-third of its provinces.

To contain spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand will adopt different regulation measures nationwide according to risk levels and caseloads, with its 77 provinces classified into four categories, namely the highly-controlled, controlled, under-high-surveillance and under-surveillance.

Natapanu Nopakun, the foreign ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a daily briefing that the highly-controlled zone marked by a high infection rate, with Samut Sakhon being the only one so far, demands the setting-up of a field hospital and checking points as well as restrictions imposed on movements and New Year celebrations.

In the controlled zone, with Bangkok being the only one, residents are required to avoid mass gatherings and New Year celebrations to scale down, according to him.

Thailand reported 67 new confirmed cases Thursday, bringing its total tally to 5,829, with fatalities remaining at 60, according to data released by the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

