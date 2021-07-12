Thailand to mix COVID-19 vaccine shots amid rising cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:Thailand decided on Monday to adjust its COVID-19 vaccination policy by mixing Sinovac vaccine with AstraZeneca vaccine, intending to enhance immunity against the virus amid rising new infections.

Instead of two Sinovac shots, the National Communicable Disease Committee has decided to give people the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second shot after their first Sinovac shot to raise their immunity against the Delta variant, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at a press conference.

Anutin noted that there will be an interval of three to four weeks between the first Sinovac shot and the second AstraZeneca shot.

Medical workers, who have been fully vaccinated, will also receive a third booster dose, using the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, according to the deputy prime minister.

The Southeast Asian country is battling against a months-long surge in infections, with a fast spreading of the highly contagious Delta variant weighing on the already strained medical systems.

The government also decided to implement home isolation or community isolation programs for those who have been found infected but had slight symptoms or no symptoms, Anutin said.