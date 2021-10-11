Thailand to re-open to vaccinated tourists on November 1: PM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Thailand plans to fully re-open to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from countries deemed low risk from November 1, Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Monday.

The 10 countries considered low risk include Britain, the United States, China, Germany and Singapore.

"When they arrive, they should present a (negative) Covid test... and test once again upon arrival and they can travel freely like Thais," the prime minister said in a televised address.