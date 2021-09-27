Thailand to reopen tourism hotspots to fully vaccinated visitors from November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Monday announced a plan to waiver mandatory quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated visitors arriving from November in capital Bangkok and certain tourism hotspots in nine other regions, amid efforts to revive the ailing tourism sector and economic growth.

The Southeast Asian country planned to reopen Bangkok and some tourist destinations such as Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Koh Phayam, following the reopening of Phuket and Samui islands in pilot schemes since July, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force.

Nationwide, the CCSA planned to halve the mandatory quarantine period for fully-vaccinated visitors arriving from Friday to seven days, and reduce it to 10 days for those that have not finished vaccination.