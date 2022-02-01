UrduPoint.com

Thailand Welcomes Vaccinated Visitors With Quarantine-free Entry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Thailand welcomes vaccinated visitors with quarantine-free entry

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Thailand welcomed fully-vaccinated tourists from all countries and regions with quarantine-free travel starting Tuesday, its latest step to revive the tourism sector and economic recovery.

Inbound visitors from all countries and regions could apply for the quarantine-free entry as long as they have been fully-vaccinated and take RT-PCR tests on the first and fifth days of their arrival in Thailand.

The wider reopening, with previous quarantine-free program restricted to more than 60 countries and regions that were designated as low-risk, is expected to bring in up to 300,000 travelers into Thailand in February, with the number likely to further increase in March, according to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The number of the country's international tourist arrivals shrank to 427,869 in 2021, with more than three quarters of the total entering in November and December, according to the Ministry of Tourism and sports.

The Thai government has unveiled a series of measures to support the pandemic-ravaged tourism sector, which accounted for about 20 percent of the economy before the pandemic. These included handing out subsidies to boost domestic travel and accelerating vaccine roll-out.

On Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country reported 7,422 new confirmed cases and 12 more deaths over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to more than 2.44 million while that of fatalities to 22,185.

As of Monday, 69.9 percent of the country's nearly 70-million population had been fully-vaccinated while 20.5 percent had received booster shots, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Related Topics

Thailand Sports February March November December All From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

10 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases, 2,275,7 ..

Vietnam reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases, 2,275,727 in total

2 minutes ago
 Russia registers new record for daily COVID-19 cas ..

Russia registers new record for daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with th ..

PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with thunderstorm

7 minutes ago
 JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholder ..

JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholders in Justice Sectors: Senate i ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>