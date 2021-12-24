UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Central Group And Austrian Firm To Buy Selfridges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

Thailand's Central Group and Austrian firm to buy Selfridges

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Thai retail giant Central Group is teaming up with Austrian property firm Signa to buy British luxury department store chain Selfridges, the companies said Friday.

In July Canada's Weston family put up the British department store chain for sale with a £4.0 billion ($5.5 billion, 4.7 billion Euros) asking price, according to media reports.

Central Group and Signa, a real estate and hospitality group, "have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Selfridges Group," the companies said in a statement.

"As family businesses, Central and Signa will focus on delivering exceptional and inclusive store and digital experiences for both local residents and overseas visitors alike," Central chief executive Tos Chirathivat said in a statement.

Central Group is owned by the Thai billionaire Chirathivat family and has scores of malls, electronics, grocery and 24-hour convenience stores across Thailand.

The firm has been on an ambitious overseas spending spree in recent years -- acquiring or partnering with luxury brands in Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

Selfridges, whose flagship store is on London's Oxford Street, was founded in 1908 but has been controlled by the Westons since 2003.

The acquisition covers 18 leading department stores including Selfridges in London, Manchester and Birmingham, de Bijenkorf in the Netherlands, Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland.

The Canadian business, Holt Renfrew, will remain with the Weston family, the statement said.

"I am proud to pass the baton to the new owners who are family businesses that take a long-term view," Selfridges Group chair Alannah Weston said.

Signa flagged a revamp of stores.

"Together we will work with the world's leading architects to sensitively reimagine the stores in each location, transforming these iconic destinations into sustainable, energy-efficient, modern spaces, whilst staying true to their architectural and cultural heritage," said Dieter Berninghaus, Signa executive board chairman.

Shares in the Central Retail Corporation -- the publicly listed subsidiary of Central Group -- were down 1.44 percent Friday.

Related Topics

World Thailand Business Canada Germany Sale London Buy Oxford Manchester Birmingham Price Ireland Italy Switzerland Netherlands July Family Media Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

2 hours ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

9 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

9 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

10 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.