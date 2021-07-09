(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 9,207 on Friday, the second-highest daily record since the start of the pandemic, as the country mulls to tighten social distancing rules once again to contain the surge in infections.

The number was close to the record daily high of 9,635, which was reported on May 17 this year. With the new infections, Thailand's total tally now stands at 317,506, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) The recent rapid increase in coronavirus cases was mainly attributed to the spread of the highly transmittable Delta variant, and the country is expected to see up to 10,000 new daily cases soon, CCSA said.

A total of 72 deaths were recorded on Friday, the second consecutive day with fatalities over 70, raising the death toll to 2,534.

The Thai government has approved a plan to procure more COVID-19 vaccines to raise the inoculation capacity. As of Thursday, nearly 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Thailand, with about 4.8 percent of its population fully vaccinated.