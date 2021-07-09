UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand's Daily COVID-19 Cases Again Top 9,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases again top 9,000

BANGKOK, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 9,207 on Friday, the second-highest daily record since the start of the pandemic, as the country mulls to tighten social distancing rules once again to contain the surge in infections.

The number was close to the record daily high of 9,635, which was reported on May 17 this year. With the new infections, Thailand's total tally now stands at 317,506, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) The recent rapid increase in coronavirus cases was mainly attributed to the spread of the highly transmittable Delta variant, and the country is expected to see up to 10,000 new daily cases soon, CCSA said.

A total of 72 deaths were recorded on Friday, the second consecutive day with fatalities over 70, raising the death toll to 2,534.

The Thai government has approved a plan to procure more COVID-19 vaccines to raise the inoculation capacity. As of Thursday, nearly 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Thailand, with about 4.8 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Thailand May Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

14 minutes ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

41 minutes ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

41 minutes ago

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.