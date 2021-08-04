UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Daily COVID-19 Cases Surpass 20,000 For 1st Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 for 1st time

BANGKOK, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported 20,220 new COVID-19 cases, the first time the figure has surpassed 20,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections brought the country's caseload to 672,385, official data from the Ministry of Public Health showed. The new fatalities also rose by a record high of 188 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 5,503.

Some 211,076 patients are currently treated at hospitals, of which nearly 5,000 are in critical condition, according to the official data.

In the past few months, the government increasingly tightened social distancing rules in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus, especially the variants.

But the numbers of infections and deaths are still soaring, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

As of Monday, Thailand has administered more than 18.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with roughly six percent of its nearly 70 million population fully vaccinated. The pressure is still on to achieve the government's target of having 70 percent of the entire population vaccinated by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Thailand From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

7 minutes ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

12 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

24 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

43 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

54 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.