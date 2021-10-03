(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:The number of daily COVID-19 deaths in Thailand fell below 100 for the first time since July 26, the country's health authorities reported on Sunday.

Thailand's COVID-19 death toll grew by 87 over the last 24 hours to 16,937, while the total case tally rose by 11,375 to more than 1.62 million, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health.

From Friday, the quarantine period for fully vaccinated foreign visitors has been reduced from 14 days to seven days.

The Southeast Asian country has also eased some social distancing rules in Bangkok and other 28 provinces, including shortened curfew hours and reopening of more businesses.

As of Friday, Thailand has administered over 54.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 30 percent of its 69 million population having been fully vaccinated.