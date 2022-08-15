UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Economy Expands 2.5 Pct In Q2

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Thailand's economy expands 2.5 pct in Q2

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Thai economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 2.5 percent in the second quarter of the year, data showed on Monday.

For the first half of 2022, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.

4 percent from one year earlier, according to data released by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The second-quarter growth, below market expectations of 3.1 percent, accelerated from a rise of 2.3 percent in the first quarter, according to the NESDC data.

The pick-up in the second quarter was driven by improvement in the service sector, partly due to the government's easing of the COVID-19 restrictions and stimulus measures to support tourism, it said.

Related Topics

Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

35 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.