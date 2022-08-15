BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Thai economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 2.5 percent in the second quarter of the year, data showed on Monday.

For the first half of 2022, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.

4 percent from one year earlier, according to data released by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The second-quarter growth, below market expectations of 3.1 percent, accelerated from a rise of 2.3 percent in the first quarter, according to the NESDC data.

The pick-up in the second quarter was driven by improvement in the service sector, partly due to the government's easing of the COVID-19 restrictions and stimulus measures to support tourism, it said.