BANGKOK, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) --:Thailand's economy grew 2.6 percent year on year in 2022, missing expectations as improving tourism sector and domestic demand failed to offset shrinking exports, data showed on Friday.

The reading accelerated from a rise of 1.

5 percent in 2021, but undershot the official and market expectations.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, slowing from the third quarter's growth of 4.6 percent, due to contractions in exports and manufacturing, according to the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).