BANGKOK, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) --:Thailand's exports declined for the fourth consecutive month in January as the economic slowdown dampened demand from key markets, data showed Thursday.

Exports, a main driver of the country's economic growth, dropped 4.5 percent in January from a year earlier to 20.

24 billion U.S. Dollars, smaller than the 14.6 percent year-on-year plunge in last December, according to data released by the country's Ministry of Commerce.

Exports to Primary markets, namely the United States, China, and Japan, decreased by 4.7 percent, 11.4 percent, and 9.2 percent, respectively, the ministry said in a written statement.