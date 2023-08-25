Open Menu

Thailand's Exports Fall 6.2 Pct In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BANGKOK, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) --:Thailand's exports shrank for the 10th straight month in July as lower commodity prices compared to the preceding year led to a major slowdown in export values, official data showed on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, fell 6.2 percent last month from a year earlier to 22.14 billion U.S. Dollars, edging down from a year-on-year decline of 6.4 percent in June, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Despite a global decline in consumer spending due to tightened lending standards and monetary policies, concerns over food security led to notable growth in Thai food product shipments, particularly rice and fruits, the ministry said in a statement.

A breakdown of the data revealed that Thailand's export of industrial products contracted 3.4 percent in July from a year earlier, down from a 4.6-percent decrease in the previous month.

Meanwhile, shipments of agricultural and agro-industrial products shrank 9.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the third straight month of contraction.

