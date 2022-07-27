UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Exports Rise 11.9 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Thailand's exports rose 11.9 percent year on year in June, driven by increasing global demand and a weakening Baht, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The value of the exports totaled 26.55 billion U.S. Dollars last month, according to official data, representing a 3-month high.

During the first six months of this year, the kingdom's exports reached 149.

18 billion dollars, up 12.7 percent from the same period last year.

The United States, China and Japan were Thailand's top three export destinations, with shipment value to the three countries expanding by 20.47 percent, 0.78 percent and 1.39 percent year on year respectively during the first half of the year.

The country's imports increased 24.5 percent to 28.08 billion dollars last month, resulting in a trade deficit of 1.53 billion dollars.

