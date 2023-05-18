Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :After shocking Thailand's military-backed elite with a historic election breakthrough, the Move Forward Party now wants to take on the nation's biggest political taboo -- laws on insulting the monarchy.

However MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat's determination to modify the lese-majeste laws protecting King Maha Vajiralongkorn has quickly emerged as a key issue that could block his path to power.

The monarchy has long had an exalted status in Thai society, and is shielded from criticism by section 112 of the penal code, which punishes infractions with jail terms of up to 15 years.

Posters of the king are ubiquitous, from shops and homes to public buildings and motorway billboards, and cinema-goers are expected to stand for the royal anthem before screenings.

But youth-led pro-democracy demonstrators in 2020 breached the taboo against public discussion of the monarchy's status, with some protesters calling for the king's power and spending to be reined in.

MFP channelled the reforming zeal of the protest movement in its campaign for Sunday's election, pledging to limit who can bring lese-majeste charges and to cut the maximum sentence.