BANGKOK, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Tuesday reported 14,666 new COVID-19 cases and 190 additional deaths, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The number new infections is the fewest since July 27, indicating a stabilizing trend as a result of months-long lockdown which took effect in many parts of the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, there have been 1,204,729 COVID-19 cases and 11,589 cumulative deaths.

Out of the 14,666 new cases, Bangkok and its vicinity have accounted for nearly half of the figure.

A total of 31.7 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered between Feb. 28 to Aug. 30. Over 800,000 of which were injected on Monday.

Roughly 11 percent of Thailand's 69 million population have been fully vaccinated so far. The country aims to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the year end.