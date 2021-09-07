BANGKOK, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand registered 13,821 new COVID-19 cases, the fewest since July 22, while the number of new fatalities was still high at 241, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported on Tuesday.

Out of the new infections, over 6,000 cases and more than half of the new fatalities were reported in Bangkok and its five neighboring provinces.

More than 86 percent of the new deaths recorded were among senior patients aged over 60 years and patients with underlying diseases.

Some 16,737 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours after making a full recovering from the virus, almost 3,000 more than the newly infected, according to the CCSA.

Since the pandemic started early last year, the accumulative number of COVID-19 stands at 1,308,343 with 13,283 total fatalities.

Over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered on Monday, making the total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses given in the country rose to above 36.6 million. About 15 percent of the Thai population have been fully vaccinated against the virus so far.

According to a senior official from the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand will procure about 124 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, including 43.3 million doses of AstraZeneca and 30 million doses of Pfizer from September to December.