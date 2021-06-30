(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Thailand's Phuket on Wednesday reported its first two COVID-19 cases of Delta variant, just one day before the resort island's planned reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine from Thursday.

In total, five new infections were confirmed on Wednesday in Phuket, with five others reported Tuesday, according to Kusak Kukiatkul, chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office.

Of the two patients infected with Delta variant of COVID-19, one came from the capital Bangkok earlier this month and the other was from a neighboring province, the official said.

Over 30 people have been considered being at high risk of infection due to close contact with the patients and are currently quarantined, he said.

From Thursday, Phuket is to welcome back international tourists without quarantine, provided that they have been fully vaccinated against the virus and tested negative.

They can travel to the rest parts of Thailand after staying on the island for 14 nights under the Phuket Sandbox program.

The program is considered as a pilot of Thailand's broader reopening scheduled later this year as the tourism-reliant Southeast Asian country strove to revive the industry and reboot economic growth.

However, Thai authorities warned that the Phuket reopening would be canceled in the worst-case scenarios, where, for example, new infections in Phuket reach 90 cases per week, three districts or more than six villages have local transmissions, or healthcare facilities exceed 80 percent of capacity on the island.