Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was moved from prison to a police hospital on Wednesday, officials said, a day after he was jailed on his return from 15 years in exile.

The 74-year-old, twice Thai prime minister and ousted in a 2006 coup, is suffering from multiple health complaints, officials said, and was moved from prison quarantine to a police hospital shortly after midnight.

Thaksin's homecoming on Tuesday came on the same day his Pheu Thai party returned to government in a power-sharing agreement with pro-military parties, prompting widespread speculation of a deal to cut his jail time.

Sitthi Sutivong, a corrections department spokesman, said in a statement that prison medical officers reported late on Wednesday night that Thaksin was suffering from sleeplessness, high blood pressure and low blood oxygen.

"He has several diseases that need to be taken care of -- in particular heart diseases, and the prison hospital does not have the right equipment," Sitthi said.

"The doctor said that to avoid the risk that could endanger his life, he should be sent to the police hospital."Thai media reported that the billionaire ex-PM had been installed in a private VIP suite on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, which overlooks an exclusive private members' golf course in downtown Bangkok.