Open Menu

Thailand's Thaksin Moved To Hospital After Exile Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Thailand's Thaksin moved to hospital after exile return

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was moved from prison to a police hospital on Wednesday, officials said, a day after he was jailed on his return from 15 years in exile.

The 74-year-old, twice Thai prime minister and ousted in a 2006 coup, is suffering from multiple health complaints, officials said, and was moved from prison quarantine to a police hospital shortly after midnight.

Thaksin's homecoming on Tuesday came on the same day his Pheu Thai party returned to government in a power-sharing agreement with pro-military parties, prompting widespread speculation of a deal to cut his jail time.

Sitthi Sutivong, a corrections department spokesman, said in a statement that prison medical officers reported late on Wednesday night that Thaksin was suffering from sleeplessness, high blood pressure and low blood oxygen.

"He has several diseases that need to be taken care of -- in particular heart diseases, and the prison hospital does not have the right equipment," Sitthi said.

"The doctor said that to avoid the risk that could endanger his life, he should be sent to the police hospital."Thai media reported that the billionaire ex-PM had been installed in a private VIP suite on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, which overlooks an exclusive private members' golf course in downtown Bangkok.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Jail Doctor Same Bangkok Media From Government Agreement Blood

Recent Stories

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

17 minutes ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

1 hour ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

2 hours ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

2 hours ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

2 hours ago
ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

14 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous