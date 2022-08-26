UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Unemployment Rate Falls In Q2

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Thailand's unemployment rate falls in Q2

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Thailand's unemployment rate dropped to 1.37 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from 1.53 percent in the previous quarter, official data showed on Friday.

The rate was the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the country, fuelled by the continuing economic recovery, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council said in a report.

The number of people in the labor force amounted to 39 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 3.

1 percent year-on-year increase mainly due to a growth in non-agricultural employment, such as in retail and transportation, according to the report.

The working hours have also increased steadily, approaching the pre-pandemic level, the report said.

However, the agency noted that employment in both the construction industry and hotel/restaurant industry has decreased due to economic uncertainties and slow recovery of the tourism industry.

