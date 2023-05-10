UrduPoint.com

Thaksin's Daughter Carries Shinawatra Torch In Thai Election

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Thaksin's daughter carries Shinawatra torch in Thai election

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Less than a fortnight after giving birth to her second child, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the scion of Thailand's most famous political dynasty, has a date with destiny.

As Thailand goes to the polls on Sunday, the 36-year-old hopes to deliver victory for the opposition Pheu Thai party -- the latest incarnation of the movement founded by her billionaire father Thaksin Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn swiftly returned to campaigning after giving birth to her son on May 1, albeit only by video link so far, as she seeks to become Thailand's youngest-ever prime minister.

A political newcomer who until last year helped run the hotel arm of the ultra-rich family's business empire, Paetongtarn is now the face of their latest battle against the military establishment that ousted her father and aunt from power.

Paetongtarn was a near-constant presence on the campaign trail before the birth of her son on May 1, cheerfully glad-handing supporters at rallies in searing heat despite being heavily pregnant.

Two days after giving birth she presented her son to the media, hailing him as her "secret power", and vowing to get back to the campaign trail.

On Friday she addressed hundreds of supporters in Bangkok by video link, urging them to bring Pheu Thai a landslide victory to thwart the military establishment's attempts to keep the party from power.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Business Hotel Bangkok May Sunday Family Media From Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

13 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

28 minutes ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

43 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eigh ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law and order situation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.