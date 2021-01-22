Thales loses bid to challenge fraud charges over S.Africa arms deal

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A South African court on Friday dismissed a bid by French arms company Thales to challenge racketeering charges linked to a 1999 deal with ex-president Jacob Zuma, paving the way for a decade-old corruption trial to resume next month.

Zuma, in power from 2009 to 2018, faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment from Thales when he was deputy president.

The embattled ex-leader allegedly pocketed four million rand ($265,000 / 218,000 Euros) in bribes over a $3.4-billion arms deal with the French aerospace and defence giant.

Last year, Thales filed an application to challenge a charge of racketeering over lack of evidence.

But a provincial high court dismissed the challenge on Friday, enabling the scheduled resumption of hearings on February 23, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

"The NPA welcomes the decision... to dismiss the application of the French arms company Thales, challenging racketeering charges against it," NPA spokesman Sipho Ngwema said in a WhatsApp statement.

"We look forward to the criminal hearing." Thales did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company also faces corruption and money-laundering charges.

Both Zuma and Thales -- represented by Oscar Pistorius' former defence advocate Barry Roux -- have denied any wrongdoing.

The trial was postponed four times last year for an array of legal and coronavirus-related reasons.

Zuma, 78, was forced to step down in 2018 by the ruling African National Congress after a nine-year reign marked by dwindling popularity and alleged state graft.

He has resisted several calls to testify before a judicial panel hearing testimonies about corruption under his regime, making only one brief appearance for questioning in 2019.