Thank dog for that: Quintana wins race and finds lost pooch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AixenProvence, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Colombian climber Nairo Quintana won the Tour of Provence on Sunday, his first major win since joining French outfit Arkea-Samsic.

Quintana has had much to celebrate this week after an impassioned plea on Twitter helped find his lost dog Rocky.

"A thousand thanks for everyone who helped find him. He's back and were really happy," Quintana wrote.

The schnauzer is not the only thing Quintana has found however as he said after his win on Sunday he had found a new family in his new team.

"This is more than a team, it's like I've found a family here," he told the Arkea Samsic site.

"I hope this victory is the beginning of a golden era at Arkea Samsic.

"This win is a gift for my boss and for all our new French fans," Quintana said.

Quintana won the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana with the Spanish Movistar team, and raised eyebrows with his switch to the much smaller French outfit in December.

But the 30-year-old, two-time Tour de France runner-up pulverised the opposition Saturday when he climbed to a solo victory on the revered Mont Ventoux climb to take a large overall lead.

Sunday's stage was won by Ineos rider Owain Doull who had sneaked into an early break and then closed out the win from a reduced sprint.