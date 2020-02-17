UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thank Dog For That: Quintana Wins Race And Finds Lost Pooch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Thank dog for that: Quintana wins race and finds lost pooch

AixenProvence, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Colombian climber Nairo Quintana won the Tour of Provence on Sunday, his first major win since joining French outfit Arkea-Samsic.

Quintana has had much to celebrate this week after an impassioned plea on Twitter helped find his lost dog Rocky.

"A thousand thanks for everyone who helped find him. He's back and were really happy," Quintana wrote.

The schnauzer is not the only thing Quintana has found however as he said after his win on Sunday he had found a new family in his new team.

"This is more than a team, it's like I've found a family here," he told the Arkea Samsic site.

"I hope this victory is the beginning of a golden era at Arkea Samsic.

"This win is a gift for my boss and for all our new French fans," Quintana said.

Quintana won the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana with the Spanish Movistar team, and raised eyebrows with his switch to the much smaller French outfit in December.

But the 30-year-old, two-time Tour de France runner-up pulverised the opposition Saturday when he climbed to a solo victory on the revered Mont Ventoux climb to take a large overall lead.

Sunday's stage was won by Ineos rider Owain Doull who had sneaked into an early break and then closed out the win from a reduced sprint.

Related Topics

Twitter France Climber Lead SITE December Sunday Gold Family All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

4 hours ago

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

4 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.