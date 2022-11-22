UrduPoint.com

Thanksgiving Most Dangerous For U.S. Drivers: Study

November 22, 2022

Thanksgiving most dangerous for U.S. drivers: study

HOUSTON, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Thanksgiving is the deadliest major holiday for U.S. drivers, especially in the country's second largest state of Texas, according to a new study released on Monday.

The number of fatal crashes in the Thanksgiving holiday period, spanning from Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving through the Monday morning after, is six percent more than Labor Day, the second-deadliest, and 43 percent more than Christmas, the least deadly, the car insurance savings app Jerry found.

Texas is the deadliest state, with 749 traffic-linked deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday week, beating the largest U.S. state of California by 10 to rank the highest in the country, said the study, which examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between 2006 and 2020.

However, Los Angeles topped the ranks with 74 Thanksgiving traffic fatalities, 57 percent more than second-ranked Houston, which is followed by Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth, all major cities in Texas.

