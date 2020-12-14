UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

That Singing Feeling As Vettel Brings Curtain Down On Ferrari Career

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

That singing feeling as Vettel brings curtain down on Ferrari career

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Sebastian Vettel retained his composure and departed with a song in his final race for Ferrari at Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion German finished 14th, one place behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc, to conclude his worst season with the Italian team.

"Nothing about today should get mentioned,"" he said, when asked to sum up his feelings after six years as a Ferrari driver.

"It was quite a bad race for us. We tried everything." Before the race, the team gave Vettel a guard of honour as he walked to his car from the garage to the pit lane.

In the race, his team-mate Leclerc wore a racing helmet that carried a special 'Danke Seb' message.

On his final lap, slowing down round the Yas Marina Circuit, he surprised many by singing an Italian song about Ferrari on the team radio system.

It was broadcast around the world.

And after the race, he was presented with an enormous trophy by the team he represented and for whom he won 14 races.

"For sure, it was an emotional day with the mechanics waving goodbye on the grid," he said.

"I felt there was a different dynamic. I am sad for the guys. I will miss them, but I'm happy to embark on a new journey."Vettel is set to join Racing Point next season when they are re-branded as Aston Martin, replacing departing Mexican Sergio Perez alongside Lance Stroll, son of team owner Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Related Topics

World German Abu Dhabi Driver Car Lawrence Sunday From Ferrari Aston Martin Race Sad

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

51 minutes ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

1 hour ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.