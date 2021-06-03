UrduPoint.com
'That Was Kind Of Fun,' Says Serena After Step Closer To 24th Slam

Thu 03rd June 2021

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Serena Williams edged a little closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a battling three-set win over 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania on Wednesday and declared: "That was kind of fun".

The 39-year-old Williams, a three-time champion in Paris, won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 and will face fellow American Danielle Collins for a place in the last 16.

Williams, seeded seventh, has been one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors since winning the Australian Open in 2017.

"It was a good competition, she played well, I played well.

The points were long. It was kind of fun," said Williams who played with her right thigh heavily strapped.

"I was smiling out there which is rare for me, but it's always good to enjoy your job." Buzarnescu, a former top 25 player who made the fourth round in 2018, said it had been one of her goals to face Williams before she retires.

"It was like a dream for a long time to play against her, because since I was young I was following her and her sister," said the 33-year-old.

"It was like a goal to play against such a legend."

