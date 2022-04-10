The 12 Candidates In France's Presidential Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :France on Sunday voted in the first round of a presidential election with Emmanuel Macron seeking a new term in the face of a challenge from the far right.
Twelve candidates are in the race, which will see the top two in the first round face a run-off on April 24.
AFP looks at all the hopefuls, from the frontrunner Macron to an eccentric former shepherd from the Pyrenees mountains.