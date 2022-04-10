(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :France on Sunday voted in the first round of a presidential election with Emmanuel Macron seeking a new term in the face of a challenge from the far right.

Twelve candidates are in the race, which will see the top two in the first round face a run-off on April 24.

AFP looks at all the hopefuls, from the frontrunner Macron to an eccentric former shepherd from the Pyrenees mountains.