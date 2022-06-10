UrduPoint.com

The Age Of Outbreaks: Experts Warn Of More Animal Disease Threats

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

The age of outbreaks: Experts warn of more animal disease threats

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :With the spread of monkeypox across the world coming hot on the heels of Covid-19, there are fears that increasing outbreaks of diseases that jump from animals to humans could spark another pandemic.

While such diseases -- called zoonoses -- have been around for millennia, they have become more common in recent decades due to deforestation, mass livestock cultivation, climate change and other human-induced upheavals of the animal world, experts say.

Other diseases to leap from animals to humans include HIV, Ebola, Zika, SARS, MERS, bird flu and the bubonic plague.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that it is still investigating the origins of Covid, but the "strongest evidence is still around zoonotic transmission".

And with more than 1,000 monkeypox cases recorded globally over the last month, the UN agency has warned there is a "real" risk the disease could become established in dozens of countries.

The WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said last week that "it's not just in monkeypox" -- the way that humans and animals interact has become "unstable".

Related Topics

World United Nations From

Recent Stories

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

1 hour ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

3 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

4 hours ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.