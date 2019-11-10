UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Allegations Against Roman Polanski

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

The allegations against Roman Polanski

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :A French former model and actress has accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski, 86, of raping her in a Swiss ski resort in 1975 when she was 18 years old.

It is the latest in a series of allegations against the director, who fled to France from the United States in 1978 after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Here is a summary of the accusations concerning Polanski, whose award-winning film "An Officer and a Spy" is released in France next week.

- US extradition bids - US authorities have on several occasions tried to have Polanski extradited to face trial.

On September 26, 2009, he is arrested in Zurich, Switzerland, on a US-issued international warrant.

After two months in prison and eight months under house arrest at his chalet in Gstaad, in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland rejects the request in July 2010.

In 2014, Polanski is arrested in Warsaw, although Poland refuses to extradite him.

In 2016, Poland's conservative government re-opens the case, but the Polish Supreme Court closes it in December.

Despite requests from both Polanski and Geimer, in August 2017, a Los Angeles judge refuses to close the case.

- Fresh accusations - At the Cannes Film Festival in 2010, 42-year-old British actress Charlotte Lewis alleges Polanski sexually abused her when she was 16 during a casting session at his home in 1983.

In August 2017, a second woman going by the name of "Robin" accuses Polanski of sexual aggression when she was 16, in 1973.

In September 2017, Renate Langer, a 61-year-old former actress, accuses Polanski of having raped her in 1972 in Gstaad when she was 15.

The following month, California artist Marianne Barnard accuses him of sexually assaulting her in 1975 after asking her to pose naked when she was just 10 years old.

In November 2017, Swiss prosecutors rule out bringing charges over the latest allegations because the statute of limitations for the assault has expired Polanski's lawyer says his client denies all the allegations against him.

- Oscars outlaw - Plans for Polanski to preside over the Cesars, the French equivalent of the Oscars, are abandoned in 2017, amid the fall-out from "Me Too" movement that started with accusations of sexual assault against US producer Harvey Weinstein.

Although awarded the 2003 Best Director Oscar for "The Pianist", Polanski is expelled from the US academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018.

The same year, his wife, actor Emmanuelle Seigner, refuses an invitation to join the Academy in protest at her husband's treatment.

- The latest accusation - On November 8, 2019, French newspaper Le Parisien carries allegations against Polanski from French former model and actress Valentine Monnier.

She says he raped her at his chalet in the Swiss ski resort at Gstaad when she was a teenager in 1975, when she was 18 years old.

While she did not file a complaint against him, she confided in two women at the time, both of whom confirmed her account to Le Parisien.

Polanski's lawyer has said he "firmly denies all accusations of rape".

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Film And Movies France Wife Los Angeles Warsaw Same Charlotte Poland United States Switzerland July August September November December Women 2017 2016 2018 2019 Oscar All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

8 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

9 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

9 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

9 hours ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

9 hours ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.