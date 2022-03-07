UrduPoint.com

The Also-rans: South Korea's Long-shot Presidential Candidates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM

The also-rans: South Korea's long-shot presidential candidates

Seoul, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :From a wealthy businessman who wants to unify the Korean peninsula to a heavily indebted ex-autoworker offering socialism to the masses, South Koreans have a plethora of choices in Wednesday's presidential election.

Of the 12 candidates in the running, only two -- from the country's main political parties -- have a real chance of winning.

Even so, minor-party candidates refuse to give up their dreams.

The wealthy country, Asia's fourth-largest economy, has been divided from its communist neighbour North Korea since the Korean War of the 1950s, and the idea of reunification has long since ceased to be a vote-winner.

Enter presidential candidate number 13, Lee Kyeung-hee of the fringe Korean Unification Party.

For a decade, the businessman has poured billions of won into running for the country's top job, on a platform of reuniting the peninsula.

"Unification is the biggest issue," he told AFP at a small rally featuring a student dance group, saying South Korea has hit the limits of economic growth as a divided nation.

The major parties differ in their approach to North Korea, with the incumbent Democratic party in favour of dialogue and the People Power party more hawkish, but neither proposes reunification.

Under outgoing President Moon Jae-in, there was a volley of high-level diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un, including three inter-Korean summits, plus summits with then US president Donald Trump.

But talks collapsed and have remained stalled since, while North Korea ramps up weapons testing.

Lee said that, should be become president, he would "hold an inter-Korean summit every Tuesday at 10 am".

Related Topics

Election Student Trump Job Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Kim Jong From Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2022

44 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

1 day ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 day ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>