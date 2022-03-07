Seoul, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :From a wealthy businessman who wants to unify the Korean peninsula to a heavily indebted ex-autoworker offering socialism to the masses, South Koreans have a plethora of choices in Wednesday's presidential election.

Of the 12 candidates in the running, only two -- from the country's main political parties -- have a real chance of winning.

Even so, minor-party candidates refuse to give up their dreams.

The wealthy country, Asia's fourth-largest economy, has been divided from its communist neighbour North Korea since the Korean War of the 1950s, and the idea of reunification has long since ceased to be a vote-winner.

Enter presidential candidate number 13, Lee Kyeung-hee of the fringe Korean Unification Party.

For a decade, the businessman has poured billions of won into running for the country's top job, on a platform of reuniting the peninsula.

"Unification is the biggest issue," he told AFP at a small rally featuring a student dance group, saying South Korea has hit the limits of economic growth as a divided nation.

The major parties differ in their approach to North Korea, with the incumbent Democratic party in favour of dialogue and the People Power party more hawkish, but neither proposes reunification.

Under outgoing President Moon Jae-in, there was a volley of high-level diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un, including three inter-Korean summits, plus summits with then US president Donald Trump.

But talks collapsed and have remained stalled since, while North Korea ramps up weapons testing.

Lee said that, should be become president, he would "hold an inter-Korean summit every Tuesday at 10 am".