"The Battle At Lake Changjin" Tops Chinese Box Office Chart

Fri 01st October 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Thursday, one day before China's National Day holiday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film ended its first day of screening with nearly 204 million Yuan (about 31.5 million U.S. Dollars).

Set in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

Patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents," which also debuted on Thursday, ranked second with a daily sales of 64.7 million yuan.

It was followed by the disaster rescue movie "Cloudy Mountain" -- a domestic production -- which raked in 36.3 million yuan on Thursday.

