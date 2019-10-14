UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Booker Prize: Five Things To Know

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

The Booker Prize: five things to know

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The 50-year-old Booker Prize for English-language fiction is among the world's most prestigious literary awards, handed out annually and promising a major boost for winning authors.

Here is some background ahead of the announcement of this year's winner on October 14: - What's in a name? - The prize was launched in 1969 with sponsorship from leading British grocery wholesaler, Booker.

British publishers, seeking to match France's venerable Goncourt award, approached Booker chairman Jock Campbell for funding because of his known interest in literature.

It was renamed The Man Booker Prize in 2002 when the Man Group hedge fund took over sponsorship.

In 2019 it reverted to its original name when US charity Crankstart Foundation, founded by Silicon Valley-based billionaires, became the funder.

- Fame and fortune - The prize is for a work of fiction originally written in English and published in Britain or Ireland.

The winner, announced every October, takes home £50,000 (about $65,000, 57,000 euros). Each shortlisted author also receives £2,500.

While well below the roughly $930,000 for the Nobel Prize for Literature, the purse tops that of other top literary awards such as the Pulitzer Prize ($15,000).

France's Goncourt offers a symbolic 10 Euros ($10) but promises a boost in sales that should make the selected work a bestseller.

The Booker winner, too, "is guaranteed international recognition and a huge increase in sales", its site says.

- Making a choice - A Booker committee selects a new panel of around five judges every year, most often personalities from the literary world such as writers, critics and publishers.

They have several months to go through scores of books to settle on a longlist of around a dozen. This is whittled down to a shortlist and then a single winner.

For this year's award, for example, 151 books were submitted from which the jury agreed on a longlist of 13 and then a shortlist of six.

- New translation prize - In 2016 a separate award was introduced for a work of fiction translated into English and published in Britain or Ireland.

The £50,000 prize for the International Booker, announced annually in May, is divided between the author and translator.

- Controversies - There was consternation in Britain when the main Booker prize was opened to US writers in 2014, having been reserved to authors from Britain, Ireland, Commonwealth countries and Zimbabwe.

The "dice are now loaded against UK authors in sheer weight of numbers in the US," 2011 Booker judge Susan Hill told The Guardian in 2016.

The award had become "an exercise in global corporate branding", two-time winner Peter Carey complained in 2017.

The selection of contenders has been criticised as random, there are sometimes clashes within the jury, while the choice of winner can be controversial.

The winners are not always happy either. In his acceptance speech, 1972 winner John Berger said the competitiveness of the award was "distasteful".

He donated half his prize to the Black Panther Movement in protest at exploitation of the Caribbean by trading companies such as the Booker's founding sponsor.

Related Topics

Protest World France Man Ireland United Kingdom Zimbabwe SITE May October 2017 2016 2019 From Top Weight

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

10 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

10 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

10 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubaiâ€™s foreign trade i ..

11 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.